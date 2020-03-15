Presidency reveals real reasons Sanusi was dethroned » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE Presidency has revealed real reasons the deposed emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, was ousted, stating the various moves made by President Muhammadu Buhari to save him.

A top Presidency source disclosed in Abuja on Saturday that Buhari’s intervention led to the setting up of the different reconciliation committees whose efforts came to naught.

The Presidency blamed the intransigence of both sides of the conflict for the way it turned out.

The revelations came after the Presidency had previously denied that Buhari had anything to do with the dethronement of Sanusi.

According to the Presidency source, contrary to allegations of collusion to remove Sanusi from office, the…