Sanusi and 2023 conspiracy theories… » On the Lord’s Day

Seeing the fate that last week befell the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, must thank his stars for escaping a similar treatment weeks ago. The suspension for six months slapped on him by the Osun State Council of Chiefs must now look like child’s play; in fact, a slap on the wrist as opposed to the pummeling he reportedly dealt a fellow oba. APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on his own, is still at his wits’ end trying to cling to his throne. Can his godfathers save him this time around?

Since the sacking of Sanusi, so many conspiracy theories have surfaced. Many see it as a ploy by Fulani cabal to surreptitiously promote and foist…