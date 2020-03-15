Sanwo-Olu, actors, others grace Scourge screening » Razzmatazz » Tribune Online

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, penultimate week joined a number of Lagos commission¬ers and Nigerian movie stars to preach against drug abuse among youths, es-pecially in Secondary Schools.

At the screening of the movie ‘Scourge’, produced by Yinka Olaiya for Trauma Savers Life Support (TSLS) Foundation and directed by Saidi Balogun, which took place at the Lagos Theatre in Oregun, Mrs Sanwo-Olu encouraged students to constantly say no drugs and turn away from a life of crime and decadence.

According to Olaiya, the movie pro¬ducer, one in five youths who are drug users are suffering from drug addiction. This rise, according to her is what in¬spired the…