Sanwo-Olu charges residents to make safety their priority

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined residents of Abule Ado, the scene of the explosion and fire disaster that claimed lives and several properties destroyed, to make safety their priority, urging them also to maintain a safe distance from the disaster scene as the site is still alive.

The governor made the call in a statement made available to journalists covering the State House, Alausa, Ikeja by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, the governor also instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release personal safety equipment such as face and nose protection masks, which had since been…