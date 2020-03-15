Why I wrote Fayemi —Alaafin » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has revealed why he wrote a letter to the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi on the Pelu Pelu Obas, charging traditional rulers to henceforth come together and identify with one another in order to protect the traditional institution as contained in their oath during installation rites.

Speaking with Sunday Tribune on Saturday, Oba Adeyemi declared that Yoruba culture, especially the Pelupelu that grades traditional rulers in Ekiti State, is too deeply entrenched to be undermined, promising that he would not be silent when faced with anything that threatens Yoruba culture and tradition.

He said his letter to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr…