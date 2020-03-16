15 killed, 50 buildings damaged in Lagos explosion

No fewer than 15 bodies were recovered in Sunday morning’s explosion at Abule-Ado, Trade Fair axis of Lagos state.

This is just as no fewer than 60 students of Bethlehem Girls College located within the area who sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident were also taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Ojo Cantonment.

Acting Coordinator of Lagos office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, who gave this information about the incident, added that over 50 buildings were also damaged in the explosion.

Among casualties in the incident are a couple and their two sons; a family of six, father, mother and four children; and the principal of…