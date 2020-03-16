



17 dead, 25 injured in Abule Ado pipeline explosion ― LASEMA

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has said that 17 bodies have been recovered while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries sustained in the Abule Ado pipeline explosion. Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday. According to him, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune