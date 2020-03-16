Australian scientists claim to have developed vaccine for coronavirus, not ready to let go

Australian scientists claim they have already developed a coronavirus vaccine, but it could take months before it is ready to be rolled out.

Three scientists from the University of Queensland, in Brisbane, believe they have created a vaccine that could immunize against COVID-19.

Dr Keith Chappell, who has completed post-doctoral studies on the stabilisation of viral proteins, told The Australian: ‘In terms of getting a vaccine that we think will work, we think we are already there.’

He has been rushing to develop a safe vaccine alongside colleagues Paul Young and Trent Munro since…