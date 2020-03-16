Canada closes borders to foreigners to fight spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is closing its borders to most people who aren’t Canadians or permanent residents to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau says the government is taking “increasingly aggressive steps” to keep everyone safe on the advice of public health experts, with the move to close the border coming just days after Health Minister Patty Hajdu said border closures have not proven particularly effective elsewhere.

The restrictions come into effect March 18, and do not apply to Americans because the two countries are so closely intertwined.

Trudeau says Canadians who are not in Canada need to come home immediately and is establishing a fund to help people who…