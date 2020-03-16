Diri marks project for commissioning in first 100 days

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Monday, March 16, 2020, promised to commence work on the first phase of the Yenagoa ring-road project connecting Igbogene to Onopa and an international shipping mall conceptualized by his predecessor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, assuring that they would be ready for commissioning when he celebrates his first 100 days in office.

Governor Diri, who was accompanied by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and some top government functionaries during an unscheduled visit to the project sites, said the Yenagoa ring-road is intended to ease traffic congestion in the city when construction work would commence on a Tombia-Etegwe flyover project…