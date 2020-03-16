Fire razes over 1000 shops at Otukpo main market » Tribune Online

Over 1000 shops and goods worth hundreds of millions of naira were razed down by fire in the early hours of Monday at Otukpo Main Market area of Benue State.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Ankeli Amanyi, he said that the inferno started around 5.am and destroyed over 1000 shops

Amanyi who decried the frequent fire outbreak at Otukpo Main Market said that yesterday incident makes it the seventh time fire was ravaging the market in the past 20 years.

According to Amanyi, “The fire was noticed around 5.00 am this morning (Monday) and it destroyed over…