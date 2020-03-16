Four killed, two students kidnapped in Kaduna

Suspected bandits during the weekend attacked commuters travelling along Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna road in Kaduna State killing and kidnapping two students who have written the Joint Matriculation exams (JAMB). Findings revealed that the attacks took place on Saturday and on Sunday evenings. One of the victims killed by the bandits was Ibrahim Idris, the driver of a […]

