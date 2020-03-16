Gombe Governor commiserates with Kogi counterpart over mother’s death

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commiserated with his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa’u Oziohu Bello who died yesterday at the age of 101.

In a condolence message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Hajiya Hauwa’u as an upright mother and family pillar, who lived a fulfilled life characterised by devotion to Allah and service to humanity.

He regretted that although Hajiya Hauwa’u died at a time her elderly and motherly counsel and wisdom were needed by her children and grandchildren as well as the present crop of leaders, “We must take solace in the fact that she left behind a…