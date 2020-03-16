Oshiomhole’s fate hangs as Appeal Court shifts hearing of appeal challenging his suspension

The fate of the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, hangs as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Monday, reserved date for the hearing of the appeal he filed, challenging his suspension by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory as the National Chairman of the APC.

The appeal was earlier slated for today for hearing by the Court of Appeal but when parties in the matter were seated in court, a three-member panel of justices of the appellate court, headed by Justice Steven Adah announced that a different panel shall be handling the Oshiomhole’s appeal.

After taking two cases, the Justice Steven Adah’s panel rose and announced earlier…