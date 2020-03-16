Recipe for poverty alleviation ― Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the people of the state to take advantage of the empowerment money of N20,000 being disbursed to them to engage in a sustainable business venture in order to increase their standard of living.

According to him, the most useful antidote to poverty is for a man to engage in an enterprise that would make him realise his potentials instead of relying on handouts from the rich and politicians.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Mohammed Bello, disclosed that the governor stated this on Sunday at Rabah and Binji local government areas while distributing the sum of N20,000 each to 1000…