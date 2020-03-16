Why advertising must make conscious efforts at telling the Nigerian story —Expert » Brands and Marketing » Tribune Online

Marketing communications practitioner and Group Chief Executive Officer of Noah’s Ark, Mr. Lanre Adisa, has stated that for the country’s brand equity to be enhanced, there is the need for advertisers in the country to make deliberate efforts at incorporating domestic stories in their ad pieces.

Adisa, who gave this counsel, in his Keynote Address at a special industry evening parley, tagged ‘Industry Evening With Goddie Ofose,’ held recently in Lagos, noted that despite the abundance of relatable stories in the country, the nation’s advertisers had not availed themselves the opportunity of telling such narratives, but rather left such task in the hands of…