Why Nigeria’s ‘begging bowl’ federalism can’t work —Olajide

The Senate’s approval of a fresh $27 billion loan for President Muhammadu Buhari caused rancour within its ranks, with the opposition senators saying that they were not carried along…

It is a pity that the National Assembly approved another $27 billion loan for President MuhammaduBuhari at this critical time. The benchmark for the 2020 budget is $57 per barrel. Currently, the oil price is hovering around $25 and there is some prediction that it might even go as low as $15. For a nation where about 85 per cent of revenue comes from crude oil, for a country that is currently spending 60-65 per cent of its revenue on servicing debts, this is unfortunate. We must mobilise to stop the…