AERC sets agenda to tackle food challenges, malnutrition

Food and nutrition security dominated discussions at the just concluded Senior Policy Seminar hosted by the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The two-day conference which held from March 9 to 10, 2020 and was supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, had the theme: ‘Agriculture and Food Policies for Better Nutrition Outcomes in Africa’.

Professor NjungunaNdung’u, the Executive Director of AERC, in his opening address, stressed that the seminar focused on Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition Outcomes in Africa because agriculture is the mainstay of most economies and contributes to wealth, economic…