Airtel unveils new cash token reward scheme

AIRTEL Nigeria has announced the launch of a new cash token reward scheme tagged, ‘ AirtelThanks’ programme to appreciate its subscribers. The Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said in a statement that subscribers stood a chance of getting up to N100 million cash reward with the launch of ‘AirtelThanks.’ Balsingh said the […]

