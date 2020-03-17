Anambra private schools embark on 3-day warning strike over taxation

History was made in Anambra state, as Coalition of Private Schools’ Union in the state down tools to register their displeasure over the incessant imposition of tax, extortion and invasion of schools by government agencies in the state.

The Coalition is made up of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and Owners of Private Schools Association of Nigeria (OPSAN).

Tribune Online gathered that the aggrieved proprietors embarked on the 3-days warning strike on allegations of imposition of sanitation levy, emblem, stamp duty, registration of business premises, sports levy, beautification levy, signage level, fire service levy, withholding tax, and many more.

According…