FG inaugurates presidential task force on Coronavirus control

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated the presidential task force on the control of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Performing the inauguration in his office in Abuja, on Tuesday, Mustapha said the task called for diligence, expertise, collaboration and foresight.

The terms of reference of the committee include to strengthen the national response strategy, particularly in the areas of testing, containment and management of COVID-19; strengthen collaboration with all tiers of government, private sector, faith-based organisations, civil societies, donors and partners; build awareness among the populace; direct the deployment of any relevant national assets…