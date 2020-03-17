FG woos Sweden Government for broadband infrastructure » Info Tech

THE Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has urged the Swedish Government to support Nigeria’s quest to deploy more robust broadband infrastructure in the country,for economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking in Abuja last week at a dinner hosted by the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carl-Michael Grans, Pantami, who was represented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, said Nigeria has embarked on a digital transformation journey and that efforts are ongoing to ensure evacuation of the massive data capacity at landing points to hinterland.

“We have a plan to move the massive capacity…