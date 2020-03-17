Kaduna govt suspends investment summit over coronavirus fear

The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has suspended Kaduna Investment (KADINvest 5.0) summit on Tuesday due to the fear of coronavirus in the country.

The postponement was announced through the Twitter handle @GovKaduna, with a tweet: “As a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our guests and personnel, the Kaduna State Government has postponed KADINvest 5.0 indefinitely. A new date will be announced as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is tackled.”