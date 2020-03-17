Nigerian airlines call for restriction of travel to two entry points

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps by immediately announcing a comprehensive travel restriction to only two entry points for Nigerian travellers coming into the country and foreign nationals of countries that have been confirmed to have over 100 cases of the Coronavirus.

The call came on the heels of a strategic response meeting held between the Managements of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria’s Representative to ICAO, members of Port Health and Chief Executives of Airlines and Helicopter operators to develop and implement measures to prevent the influx of…