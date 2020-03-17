Nigerian lady from Britain tests positive for coronavirus in Lagos

A Nigerian lady who just returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos and is currently in isolation. ALSO READ: Activist urges FG to tackle environmental challenges in Niger Delta This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, adding that the 30-year-old lady came to the country on […]

