Nigerian lady from Britain tests positive for coronavirus in Lagos

A Nigerian lady who just returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos and is currently in isolation. ALSO READ: Activist urges FG to tackle environmental challenges in Niger Delta This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, adding that the 30-year-old lady came to the country on […]
A Nigerian lady who just returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos and is currently in isolation.
ALSO READ: Activist urges FG to tackle environmental challenges in Niger Delta
This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, adding that the 30-year-old lady came to the country on March…
Source: Nigerian Tribune