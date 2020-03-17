Ortom donates N50m to victims of Otukpo main market fire incident 

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday visited the scene of the fire incident at Otukpo in Benue State and sympathised with the traders and assured them of government assistance.

The governor who inspected the burnt section of the market donated N50 million to the victims of the fire incident.

He said the amount was support to cushion the effects of the destruction suffered as a result of the fire incident.

The governor said that he would set up a committee comprising of his cabinet members and the trader’s union that would liaise with the Otukpo local government council chairman to work out modalities on how the money would be shared among the victims.