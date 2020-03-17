Presidential committee releases 13 inmates in Akwa Ibom

The Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion had released 13 inmates including a 70-year-old man from various Correctional Centres in Akwa Ibom State.

Chairman of the Presidential Committee and Chief Judge, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello disclosed this at the end of the decongestion exercise and facility tour of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, March 16, 2020.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Information in the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Modupe Ogundoro, explained that the 13 inmates were released in accordance with the mandate given to the committee.

The statement said the pardon for their release…