



Tribune Online

Unaudited accounts: Reps summon former NPA boss, other Heads of MDAs

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned a former Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Habib Abdullahi and Director of Finance and Accounts of the agency to appear before it within seven days over their inability to audit the account of the agency for four years consecutively. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, […]

Unaudited accounts: Reps summon former NPA boss, other Heads of MDAs

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune