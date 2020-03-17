When the law works » Learned Expressions » Tribune Online

It took time coming but it’s been long awaited, given all the intrigues that attended his choice for the exalted throne. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, brave, courageous, maverick, populist, suave and intelligent, even as Emir of Kano. He has had a very tumultuous journey all his life, from his school days to the bank, his public life and then as a revered monarch. His adversaries had concluded plans to thoroughly humiliate him out of the palace and to place him on house arrest till God knows when. It was a great concern for some that such widely-travelled and experienced personality would be kept in solitary confinement. And then the social media came in and changed the game plan. From all…