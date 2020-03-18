As WAEC marks 68th anniversary, Oyo eulogises council for sustaining quality education » Latest News » Tribune Online

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has eulogised the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for its 68 years’ experience in conducting the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and its ability to sustain high-quality Ordinary Level certificates issued by the council since inception.

The commissioner gave the commendation on Monday at the 68th anniversary ceremony organised by the Ibadan Zonal office of the council.

According to him, the council has established an indelible legacy in Nigeria’s educational system, in terms of standard questions and in the conduct of the examinations on which other examination…