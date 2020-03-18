Bauchi joins states benefiting from FG’s APPEALS project

Bauchi State is to be included among the benefiting states of the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project which is an initiative of the federal government.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono when the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed visited him in his office, Abuja.

The Minister said that the development is as a result of the commitment of the state government towards boosting agriculture thereby complementing the efforts of the federal government in developing the sector.

He added that Bauchi State is selected to benefit from the new projects of the…