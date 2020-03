Tribune Online

Coronavirus: NYSC shuts down orientation camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday shut down all its camps and suspended ongoing orientation course for its corps members nationwide. It blamed the decision on the outbreak of coronavirus which on Tuesday forced the Federal Government to cancel the National Sports Festival. The decision was conveyed in a statement from the NYSC […]

