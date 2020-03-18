FG imposes travel restrictions on 13 countries 

The federal government, on Wednesday, announced its decision to restrict entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

They are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically.

The restriction will come into effect from March 21, 2020.

The chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this a press briefing in Abuja.

He said it was part of measures to contain and manage the…