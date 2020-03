Tribune Online

Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s failure to pay rent

A housewife, Sakina Lawal on Wednesday prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna to dissolve the three-year marriage to husband, Abubakar Abdullahi over his inability to pay for rent. “My husband has abandoned me. He does not care about me. He has also denied me of sex. “I can no longer stay in a […]

Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s failure to pay rent

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune