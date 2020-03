Tribune Online

Husband cheats on wife, catches coronavirus from lover

A cheating husband who caught coronavirus on a secret break to Italy with his mistress is now in isolation in the UK with his wife who has no idea how he caught it. The woman has no idea how her partner caught Covid-19 but the man confessed to medical coordinators in the north of England. […]

