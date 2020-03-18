Man with coronavirus stayed in Ibadan for two weeks undetected ― Ekiti govt

The Ekiti State government announced Wednesday evening that a man who tested positive for coronavirus stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for two weeks before moving to Ekiti State where his status was confirmed.

The disclosure created apprehension across Ibadan and Ekiti state where the extensive trace of persons who might have been in contact with the man has already commenced.

Ekiti State commissioner for health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya Kolade, who made the disclosure in a statement explained that the man possibly got infected while driving an American male who died soon after they arrived Ekiti from Ibadan.

“The American male and his Nigerian female caregiver, arrived Nigeria on 3rd…