MTN Nigeria gains reverse negative sentiment

After two consecutive days of decline, investors on the Nigeria equity market, on Wednesday, gained N129 billion, following price appreciation on MTN Nigeria stocks and other 18.

Performance in the domestic equities market closed positive recording 19 gainers against 14 losers as the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) advanced by 1.09 per cent to 22,789.64 points, supported by buying interest in MTN Nigeria which advanced by ten per cent.

Similarly, the overall Market Capitalisation size gained N128.50 billion, representing a surge of 1.09 per cent to close at N11.88 trillion. Thus, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses moderated to -13.1 per cent and -15.1…