NECO threatens to sanction schools charging above N9,850 approved fee

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has threatened to sanction any school charging above N9,850 approved by the government as registration fee for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Acting Registrar of NECO, Dr Abubakar Gana, handed down the warning on Wednesday in Abuja when the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services paid an oversight visit to the Council.

He said the Council has written to Commissioners of Education of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), informing them of the extortions going on in their schools against the directive of the Federal Government.

He disclosed that some schools were charging between N19,000…