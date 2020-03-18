‘Openness, setting boundaries will heal relationships, marriages’

A relationship expert, Mr Olumide Omosebi, has said that embracing openness and setting boundaries are the main keys to save marriages, just as he warned that it is dangerous to spiritualise relationship.

Omosebi, a lawyer, gave this advice during a seminar with the theme: ‘Just Before You Say I Do’, adding that it was imperative for partners to know each other and create boundaries that will help one to protect the things that are of value to the other.

“As a lawyer, I have seen different issues that led to marriage dissolution. I have seen how domestic abuse shatters marriages to the point of death. I use this popular adage to counsel persons going into marital relationships: Know…