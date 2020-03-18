With ‘Bless The Boy,’ DChriz set to change his game

Versatile Nigerian artiste and budding music star, Odenigbo Chris Chinedu, better known as DChriz will be hitting the music airwaves with a new song that could change his game for good.

With his debut single, Bless The Boy, DChriz said while he had observed the industry from a distance and given his time to study trends, it was time to show the world that his has what it takes to move up to the next level.

According to the singer, who is currently shaping discuss in the industry with his anticipated single, the likes of Burnaboy, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Wizkid among others inspired his music career and he’s ready to give it his best shot.