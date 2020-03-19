ASUU places embargo on LASU faculty exchange programmes, other

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the national level said it has placed an embargo on its members from engaging in sabbatical leave, visitation, part-time lectureship, external examinations and assessments, conferences, research collaboration and workshops involving the Lagos State University, Ojo.

It expressed its displeasure with the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, for the unjust dismissal from service of the former ASUU executive officers in LASU: the chairman, Dr Isaac Oyewunmi; vice chairman, Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu; secretary, Dr Anthony Dansu; assistant secretary, Dr Adeolu Oyekan, and treasurer, Dr Oluwakemi…