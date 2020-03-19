Basic education critical to human capital development —UBEC boss

The executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has said that basic education remains critical to human capital development in Nigeria, and urged stakeholders to close ranks in order to overcome the numerous challenges confronting the sub-sector.

Bobboyi spoke in Abuja at a meeting of UBEC management with chairmen of the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs).

He spoke against the backdrop of the huge intervention by the Federal Government in terms of matching grants to states for the implementation of the UBE programme vis-a-vis the challenges of high number of out-of-school children, among other problems besetting the basic education…