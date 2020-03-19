Benue govt shuts down schools » Tribune Online

Following the spread of coronavirus in the country, Benue State government has directed that all schools in the state be closed by Friday, 27th March 2020.

Briefing newsmen yesterday after the State Executive Council meeting, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar said that all schools have been directed to conclude their examination on or before next week Friday and to proceed on holiday.

Within the period of one week, the state government also advised that physical contact be restricted.

Professor Ityavyar said that the decision to close schools before the scheduled end of the current academic term had become necessary as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of…