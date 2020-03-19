English football extends suspension to April 30 » Tribune Online

English football will not return until April 30 “at the earliest”, it has been decided at an emergency meeting between Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely because of the dreadful coronavirus.

Officials from all 20 English top-flight clubs spoke over a conference call on Thursday morning to co-ordinate a strategy for completing the fixture list in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has led to the suspension of almost all sport.

It has been decided that the Premier League, the English Football League and women’s football will continue to be suspended until April 30 “at the earliest” because of coronavirus.

The deadline for returning to…