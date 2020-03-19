Gombe gov commiserates with Yunusa Yakubu over mother’s death 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya , on Wednesday, attended the funeral prayer for the late Hajiya Hauwa Yakubu who died in Gombe at the age of 93 years.

The late octogenarian was the mother of Abuja-based business mogul and Managing-Director/Chief Executive of Lubell Nigeria Limited, Architect Yunusa Yakubu.

The funeral prayer which held at the Emir’s palace, Gombe, was attended by dignitaries, including former Governors of Gombe and Borno states, Sen. Danjuma Goje and Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff respectively, Secretary to Gombe state Government, Commissioners, traditional rulers and other top Government functionaries among hundreds of sympathisers from within and outside the…