Healthcare honours Sanwo-Olu, Ehanire, others » Tribune Online

As part of activities to celebrate 34th anniversary of Healthcare, Nigeria’s Premier health magazine, prominent Nigerians, corporate bodies and other stakeholders in the country’s health sector have been honoured for the attainment of excellence and commitment to healthcare development.

Speaking on the awards at the 2020 innovation conference and awards themed “Improving Healthcare with innovations, technology and sustainable financing” held at the Sheraton Hotel and Tower, Ikeja, Lagos to celebrate the publication’s years of promoting good health, founder and publisher of the magazine, Dr Bola Olaosebikan disclosed that the awards which started in 1990 was designed to honour…