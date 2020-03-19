LASU develops app to measure carbon emission in vehicles » Education » Tribune Online

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has developed a device capable of measuring the level of carbon monoxide emission from vehicles.

The device is to be attached to the dashboard of a vehicle.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, gave the hint when he led a delegation from the institution on a visit to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at Alausa in Ikeja, recently.

According to him, the device would help the agency not only to monitor and regulate emission of carbon monoxide by motorists, but also to mete appropriate sanction to violators.

Fagbohun, a professor of Environmental Law, said it is only in a healthy and friendly…