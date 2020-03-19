Portrait of a failed system » Letters » Tribune Online

After a prolonged disagreement with Governor Ganduje of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was eventually dethroned as the 14th Emir of Kano for “disrespect to the office of the governor and other lawful authorities.” In a cavalier manner, he was banished to Nasarawa as the Emir of Bichi, ruler of one of the four rival emirates created by Governor Ganduje, was enthroned. This is awful but, sadly, constitutionally right.

The debacle of Sanusi is a reminder of how an intolerant governor can abuse power to deal with traditional authority. If the Nigerian society wants to avoid losing more brilliant rulers, powers of the governor over traditional rulers should be reviewed…