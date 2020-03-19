Reps to support Lagos N2bn relief fund, probe explosion

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, expressed its willingness to provide the N2 billion relief fund set up by the Lagos State government to support the victims of last Sunday explosion which claimed the lives of 30 people and left over 5,000 people sustained various degree of injury.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Enitan Dolapo-Badru and 22 others.

In his lead debate, Hon. Dolapo-Badru stressed the need for Government to come to the aid of the over five thousand families of Abule-Ado near Lagos International Trade Fair Complex in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Lagos, where the gas plant…