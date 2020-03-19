Stop importation of petroleum products, fix refineries ― NLC tells Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the nation’s refineries and stop the importation of petroleum products.

The congress, on Thursday, expressed concerns over the recent reduction in the price of petroleum from N143 to N125, saying that it received the news with mixed feelings.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the recent price reduction would never address the endemic challenges and confusion in the nation’s downstream petroleum sub-sector.

Beyond the reduction in the price of PMS, the NLC president pointed out that the government should fix the refineries and stop the importation of refined petroleum products into the…